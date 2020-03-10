Glam awards come to H-town

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

ORGANISERS of the Glam awards Zimbabwe say preparations for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony set for March 28 in Avondale are at advanced stage, promising an improved show.

The awards are an annual celebration for the African youths who are pursuing their education and passion in the arts industry, business, sports, entertainment and filmmaking.

Awards founder Albert Takudzwa Chigiya told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that this year they are looking at content and creative designs released from November 2018 to September 2019.

“This year is different because it is the first time we are coming to Harare. The decision to move the ceremony to Harare was influenced by the youths. We have been to Gweru, Zvishavane and Bulawayo, but we had not come to Harare because there are many award shows in Harare so we had considered the place covered,” he said.

Chigiya said the awards were first launched in recognition of the efforts of young people in the entertainment industry, sports and business at Midlands State University (MSU).

“At first the awards were only meant for students at MSU, then after a success story, we called for young people all over the country to network and recognise the talents in those same fields,” he said.

“The inspiration came from the passion that I have for native and indigenous artists and entertainment in Zimbabwe, the energy and possibility for what these young people do. The entertainment industry is so important and can play a very big role in the development of the country.”

He said nominees for the awards would be announced this week.

The previous winners of the awards include Ray Vines, Garry Mapanzure, Dj Towers, Bhadillar, Calvin, Asap, Culture Create, among others.

The show will be held under the theme African Younity in Light of The recent Xenophobic attacks in South Africa will be staged in Harare for the first time.