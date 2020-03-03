Filmmaker opens up on depression

BY SHARON SIBINDI

EMERGING filmmaker Braydan Heart yesterday said the loss of his filming equipment in December last year depressed him so much that he almost gave up the production of his new reality show titled Being Braydan.

Launched last year, the show was designed to showcase the lifestyle, fashion, events and Heart and his friends’ favourite spots around Bulawayo.

Heart said the loss of his equipment and material nearly hampered production and made him fall into depression.

“Our biggest challenge with Season 1 was the unfortunate incident where all my data archives, computers and cameras were stolen after a break-in during the festive season,” he said.

“This meant that all the footage for the rest of the season was gone including the much-anticipated RoilBulawayo Arts Awards episode where I was part of the fashion police. I went through depression and had given up because this had been a big blow for our project.”

Heart, however, said he was motivated to push ahead with the show by the Bulawayo community which gave him support.

“Meeting people every day telling us how good the show is, that we must keep going no matter how tough it gets, the level of support from the people of Bulawayo literally made me wake up one day and say I am not giving up,” he said.

“That’s when we decided to conclude the season with a reunion episode — Being Braydan reunion Part 1 and Part 2 that is formatted as a talk show recapping our best moments with some guests.”

Heart said the first season was well received by the audience and they got a lot of positive comments.

“We were even shocked to see Zimbabweans from different parts of the world watching the show and some even reaching out to us,” he said.

“Our motivation for a reality show is more inclined in trying to bring youthful television content in our local community, empower creative youths in Zimbabwe that you do not need much to do your projects and because we enjoy entertaining people.”

He said they have a total of six episodes with the last episode airing on March 8.