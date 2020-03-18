Family Voices eyes US$100k

GOSPEL acapella group Family Voices is keeping its fingers crossed that it will snatch the US$100 000 prize money up for grabs as the country’s representatives at the on-going Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition in South Africa.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The six-member all-male group from Bulawayo stormed into the top four of the continental showcase to be the country’s sole representatives at the reality show after two of their compatriot groups were eliminated.

Family Voices spokesperson Nkanyiso Gumbo yesterday said they had a successful, but challenging journey so far as they were working on the competition’s episode 11 that will be broadcast on Sunday.

“Our journey began at the auditions when we became part of the top six in Bulawayo. We then went on to battle for a top three spot as they needed three groups to represent Zimbabwe in South Africa and we made it to the top three spot and became gospel representatives,” he said.

“We became part of the top 12 groups in South Africa as three groups were representing their country.”

He said through the competition, they learnt to handle pressure, work hard and improve their vocal abilities.

Gumbo said they had to put on hold the production of their second album to focus on the continental showcase.

Family Voices, which was established in 1999, has gained international recognition with a new style of house-capella singing.

The outfit, with its roots in the Family of God Church, gave birth to Idols Africa stars Eric Moyo and Joyous Celebration’s Mkhululi Bhebhe.

The group is made up of Ronald “Stone” Magigwani, Bobby James Odendaal, Tinashe Chitsaka, Melusi Sibanda, Gumbo and Ngonidzashe Musiniwa. It released its debut album, Time for Breaking Through, in 2014.

They have staged performances at festivals and public events in neighbouring Namibia, South Africa, Kenya and Botswana.

They have shared the stage with some of Africa’s greatest musicians who include Black Umfolosi, Hugh Masekela, Deborah Frazer, Sipho Makhabane and Steve Dyer.

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is a pan-African reality music competition sponsored by Old Mutual that seeks to find groups in Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe and South Africa of no less than four members who specialise in the pop, gospel and RnB genres.

The competition that will run until April 5 is being broadcast on Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East and Zambezi Magic at 7pm.