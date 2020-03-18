Doctor wins house ownership wrangle

HARARE medical doctor, Christine Peta, who had lost her double-storey Borrowdale house to her tenant, breathed a sigh of relief on Monday this week after the Supreme Court dismissed the tenant’s claim to the property.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The matter had spilled into the apex court after the tenant, Shepherd Katurudza, had lost a protracted legal wrangle in the High Court against the medical practitioner.

The decision by Deputy Chief Justice, Elizabeth Gwaunza and Justices Paddington Garwe and Chinembiri Bhunu, came after Katurudza’s lawyer, Farai Nyamayaro, submitted to the bench that his client was no longer interested in proceeding with the appeal against the High Court judgment.

Katurudza had been leasing the house from Peta for US$2 000 per month since 2013 before she went to South Africa to further her medical studies.

During her absence, Katurudza fraudulently took over ownership of the house under the guise that the two had entered into a rent-to-buy agreement.

When Peta returned to settle in the country in 2018, Katurudza refused to vacate her property, arguing that she had sold it to him.

The matter then spilled into the High Court where Justice David Mangota ruled in Peta’s favour and ordered Katurudza’s eviction from the property.

Katurudza then appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court, resulting in the latest verdict.