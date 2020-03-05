‘De-registered lawyers on the prowl’

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has warned the public against dealing with de-registered lawyers who are continuing to practice and defrauding unsuspecting victims.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

“It becomes an offence for a de-registered person to offer any legal services or to hold out themselves as registered legal practitioners,” the LSZ said in a statement yesterday.

“It has come to the attention of the Law Society that, the following de- registered persons: Tichaona Mawere, Obedience Machuvaire, Allen Moyo and Washington Muchandibaya are offering legal services to the public regardless of them having been de-registered.”

The society said there were some people who had fallen victims to these de-registered lawyers, adding that the LSZ was working with the police to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.

“Once a lawyer has been de-registered, they cease to have any rights and privileges accruing to a registered legal practitioner. The Law Society does not have any powers to regulate a de-registered person,” the statement read.

“The Law Society will also not be liable for any prejudice arising from the engagement of a de-registered lawyer or any lawyers whose firm would have been placed under curatorship. Any clients of the law firms placed under curatorship should contact the respective curators in connection with their matters.”

The LSZ said 47 lawyers had been de-registered since 1997. Among the de-registered lawyers are Goodwills Masimirembwa, Daniel Danikwa, Obedience Machuvaire and Belvin Bopoto, while a number of firms that include Marondedze & Mukuku Legal Practitioners, AR Chizikani Legal Practitioners, MS Chinyenze & Partners and Tawona & Jaravani Attorneys had been placed under curatorship.