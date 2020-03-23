De Jongh targets treble

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM gaffer Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh has set his sights on winning all three local pieces of silverware on offer this season.

Having already bagged the Castle Challenge Cup, he is looking at winning the league title and the Chibuku Super Cup in the 2020 season.

The campaign is, however, shrouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world.

Public gatherings have been banned in Zimbabwe, which has seen the pushing forward of the 2020 football season.

While the clubs wait and wonder what is going to happen, De Jongh is dreaming about sweeping everything that will be at stake once the season kicks off.

“In Zimbabwe, it’s only possible to win three, the Chibuku Cup, the Castle Challenge and league title. I want that, we want that,” he told NewsDay Sport at the weekend.

“For me, after four months, I have two cups with two different clubs. Two are in my pocket right now and for that, I am proud looking at that record.”

While his side has dominated the domestic scene, De Jongh’s real test will be on the continent, where FC Platinum have struggled to make a mark over the years.

The platinum miners will represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of the Caf Champions League set to begin in August.

Having arrived at the club at the beginning of the year, he will have his first real opportunity in the continent’s premier competition with the club.

Meanwhile, the club has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic by changing its training schedules, where players have been divided into three sets, which train at different times.

Each set will contain a maximum of nine players, until Covid-19 fears are allayed.

“The club has already initiated a three-shift training programme, where players are divided into three fixed groups training at different times of the day,” the club said on its official Facebook page.

“This approach allows nine players at any given time on the field, thereby reducing the risk through manageable squads. This goes further down to other measures like reducing contact and tailgating (discussions) to advance awareness on COVID-19.

“This is not all there is to the fight against COVID-19, but it definitely is something better than folding hands towards prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.”