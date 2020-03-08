Dance in your space

DR WAYNE Dye once said: “Don’t die with your music still in you.” One painful thing in life is to dance to the music or a tune you dislike. Greatness is the power to live your best life in fulfilment and positively influencing and affecting people.

Your tune

It is time to dance to the music that you were created for. This is about knowing what God created you for and living to its fullest. Know your WHY for being. Your best tune is your purpose. Everyone has their own flair of music and they can sing along it all day without getting bored. Today choose to sing your purpose and dance to it.

Your turn

Know when to dance. It is critical to know your time when you are called on stage. But remember champions are not made on the stage, they are merely seen there. The life of a champion is hidden in their private life. This is their habit and rituals. Jim Kwik said: “That we first create our habits and then our habits create us.” Learn to dance along when no one is seeing you. Also, you should never overstay your welcome. Know when to exit your stage, and do that in style and with a bang.

Your sphere

The place you show your dancing prowess is critical. Not every place needs you. Not everyone is willing to pay you for dancing. So it is very important to know where your purpose is appreciated and priced. So, it is great to know your place of dominion.

Your team

There are people who are willing to dance with you, and help you dance better. These are people who are willing to teach you. They will support you and be resourceful in your life. This life is incomplete if you don’t have people around you. Look for people who will help you celebrate. Henry Ford famously said: “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success.” Build a team around you.

Your tandem

Be in sync with times, the tune and other dancers. When dancing, what spoils the dance is the person who does not know how to dance with others. So, learn to dance with others. Secondly, don’t spoil the dance. Someone might ask how? Social or soft skills are important. This is also called emotional intelligence, as you dance you can step on someone, learn to say sorry. Also, learning agility is the best. Be willing to learn a new dance, a new song, and a new step.

Your teacher

In this life there is someone who always knows better than you. Be willing to seat under them and learn, listen, look and leverage on what they know. Such is success! If you are not willing to learn, you are not willing to grow. When you don’t grow and remain stunted, you die.

Your thoughts

Your mind is great, especially when dancing. Your mind is what balances your step. Remember when you are dancing, it first happens in the mind. It is in the mind where you should first dance your best. If you master your thoughts, you have mastered your life.

Parting point: Elizabeth Gilbert said: “There is so much about my fate that I cannot control, but other things do fall under the jurisdiction. I can decide how I spend my time, whom I interact with, whom I share my body and life and money and energy with. I can select what I can read and eat and study. I can choose how I’m going to regard unfortunate circumstances in my life-whether I will see them as curses or opportunities. I can choose my words and the tone of voice in which I speak to others. And most of all, I can choose my thoughts.” Choose your dance!

