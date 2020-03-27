COVID-19: Time for leaders to shine

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED singer Enock “Nox” Guni yesterday urged Zimbabwe’s political leadership to rise up and show the nation that they can work together for the country’s common good following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Nox told NewsDay Life & Style the COVID-19, which initially fell victim to Zimbabwe’s appetite for jokes and social media memes, was no longer a laughing matter.

“Politicians from all political parties, this is the time to prove to the people that you are servants of the people. This is not the time for you to be living luxurious lives, eating good food, travelling in your private jets. All that should stop for now and start buying protective gear for people in hospitals. Hospitals are in short supply of masks, gloves and medications,” he said.

The musician, who rose to fame with the song Maria in the early 2000s, said the leaders should act responsibly.

“I do not care whether you are going to be offended or not, but reality is we need more ambulances, doctors, nurses and more facilities to deal with this deadly virus. Those with money, this is your time to shine — helping the coronavirus patients with the equipment they need. We need awareness campaigns in our mother language so that the old age in rural homes can get knowledge of it,” he said.

Nox’s sentiments came at a time there has been concern over Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital’s ill-preparedness to effectively handle COVID-19 patients.