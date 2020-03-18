#COVID-19 situation update

Total and new cases in last 24 hours globally 167 511 confirmed (13 903 new) 6 606 deaths (862 new) China 81 077 confirmed (29 new) 3218 deaths (14 new) Outside of China 86 434 confirmed (13 874 new) 3 388 deaths (848 new) 151 countries/territories/ areas (4 new)

WHO risk assessment

China very high

Regional level very high

Global level very high

Recommendations and advice for the public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low.

It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak.

Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live.

It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family.

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously.

Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal.

Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease.

Case definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions?

For easy reference, case definitions are included below:

Suspect case A.

A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (eg, cough, shortness of breath), and with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation and a history of travel to or residence in a country/area or territory reporting local transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

Suspect case B.

A patient with any acute respiratory illness and having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID19 case in the last 14 days prior to onset of symptoms;

Suspect case C.

A patient with severe acute respiratory infection (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (eg, cough, shortness breath) and requiring hospitalisation and with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A suspect case for whom testing for COVID-19 is inconclusive.

Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

Confirmed case A

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.