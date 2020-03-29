COVID-19: Chief Shumba cancels Bots show

ZVISHAVANE-based Hwenje musician Admire ”Chief Shumba” Sibanda has cancelled his Botswana trip due to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Chief Shumba, well-known for the track ED Pfe-e, said the show had been scheduled for Friday this week.

The artiste told NewsDay Life & Style that he was now concentrating on raising awareness on COVID-19 through jingles.

”We have cancelled our Botswana trip which was scheduled for Friday due to coronavirus. Instead, we have taken that opportunity to raise awareness to the nation through jingles which are being played both on our local radios and ZTV in raising awareness on COVID-19,” said Shumba.

Chief Shumba, who has four albums under his sleeve, and his Big Lions band released their fourth album last month titled Judas Mutengesi which featured popular Tswana artiste Slizer.

Meanwhile, the artiste was not keen to speak on the controversial ED Pfe-e song, which almost became a campaign jingle for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2018 presidential polls.

”I am not a politician, but l am a musician. Indeed, ED Pfee was a hit, but l did that song in 2018 and a lot of things have happened (since then). l have four albums which are not politically connected,” he said.

His albums are Simbarashe, Hwenje tiri Musango, Akanaka and Judas Mutengesi.

Chief Shumba is currently working on collaborations with a number of local artistes.

”We are doing a number of collaborations with local artistes like Sugar Sugar, Allan Chimbetu, Gift Amuli and the commedian Vharazipi, but this time around he will be singing,” he said.

Having started music in 2011 as a gospel singer based in South Africa, Chief Shumba has never looked back.