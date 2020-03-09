Corruption busters get $1 000 bribe to release suspect

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI/ DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, deployed in Shurugwi under operation codenamed Chikorokoza Chapera, have been arrested for allegedly releasing a suspect after receiving a $1 000 bribe.

Prince Muchenga (28) and Emergency Marariramba (31) are expected to appear at Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court this week on criminal abuse of office allegations.

According to the police document, on March 6 this year, officer commanding Gweru rural district, one Chief Superintendent Muzvidziwa and Chief Superintendent Tomu were in the company of Marariramba and Muchenga on their way to Wanderer Mine, Shurugwi when they picked Morebright Mbikiza for vetting after suspecting him of selling stolen property.

Marariramba and Muchenga then asked Mbikiza for a bribe to secure his unlawful release and he gave them $500 each. It is alleged that upon arrival at Wanderer Mine, Tomu discovered that Mbikiza was not in the vehicle and he asked the two officers his whereabouts.

Muchenga and Marariramba told Tomu that Mbikiza had jumped from the moving vehicle and fled. It is alleged Tomu then summoned one Constable Mhande to proceed to Wanderer Mine and on his way he was stopped by Mbikiza who claimed to have been robbed by two male adults.

It is alleged that Mhande chased the two adults who allegedly robbed Mbikiza, but failed to apprehend them. Mhande then took Mbikiza to the police station for him to lodge a complaint, but Tomu identified him as the suspect they had picked earlier on.

Mbikiza was interviewed and revealed that he bribed Muchenga and Marariramba for his freedom. Tomu then searched the two officers and found them carrying US$10 and US$25 each and $325 bond notes.

They were arrested and inquiries made revealed that Mbikiza was a fugitive from justice who had been charged of unlawful entry, but escaped from jail after serving three months.