Clerk jailed for defrauding employer

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A FORMER accounts clerk at Nokel Security Private Limited has been sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding the security firm of $128 241,40 after giving company clients his personal account for the settlement of payments.

Takudzwa Dzitiro (27) of Ashdown Park, Harare, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Rachel Mkandla facing a theft charge.

However, one year was suspended for five on condition of good behaviour. The other two-and-a-half years were suspended on condition he restitute the complainant $128 241.40

The court heard that Dzitiro was employed by Nokel Security as accounts clerk from April 2016 to December 31, 2019.

It is the State’s case that during that period, he supplied his personal Nedbank account to company clients to deposit money for services supplied by the company.

He converted $108 412,38 in client deposits to personal use.

The court was further told that Dzitiro, whose other duty was to process payments to creditors, unlawfully transferred excess money from the company’s POSB account into his EcoCash account.

He converted $19 829,02 held in his mobile money wallet to personal use.

The company was prejudiced a total of $128 241,40.