Chiweshe man kills wife, tries to commit suicide

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Chiweshe fatally axed his wife after accusing her of having an extramarital affair and drank a pesticide in a suicide attempt.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Moses Busendi (27) of Kadzungura Village under Chief Chiweshe surrendered himself to the police after the botched suicide attempt. The police later escorted him to St Alberts Hospital where he received medical attention.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where a man allegedly borrowed an axe from his brother David Busendi who resides a few houses from him and went on to axe his wife Itai Boterere once on the head, killing her on the spot over allegations of infidelity,” Mundembe said.

It is alleged that after committing the crime, Moses drank a pesticide in a bid to commit suicide, but later surrendered himself to the police while in agony.

The police took the suspect to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Boterere’s corpse was discovered in a pool of blood by David after he went to take his axe back. He then went to the police to file a report and investigations are underway.

In another incident, a Mukumbura motorist fatally knocked down a five-year-old minor at the 116km peg along the Mukumbura-Harare Highway on Monday.

The speeding driver Tendai Onyimo, who was driving a Toyota Alex registration number AEX8097, failed to break when the minor was crossing the road and knocked her. She died on her way to Madziva District Hospital.