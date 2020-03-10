Chan squad starts preparations

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

ZIMBABWE’S locally-based players will bid to impress coach Zdravko Logarusic (Loga) when he gets down to work today to assess a large pool of 28 players to assemble a squad that will represent the country at the African Nations Championships (Chan) tournament next month.

The tournament – designed exclusively for home-based players, runs from April 4-25 in Cameroon. The team, which will be trimmed to 23 in the countdown to the tournament, gathered in Harare yesterday with training set to start this morning at a 10-day camp.

The Warriors were drawn in group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso. They will get their campaign rolling with a clash against the hosts.

With local clubs currently on off-season, Loga – mindful of the big task of getting the team ready for the tournament – organised for the camp where he hopes he can prepare the team for the challenges ahead.

The Croat sought help from his assistants and coaches from the Premier Soccer League in coming up with the squad for the Chan tournament.

The squad is headlined by defender Ian Nekati, who is also expected to be part of the senior national soccer team squad to play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Algeria between March 23-30 and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

Apart from the Chicken Inn defender, it contains among others Partson Jaure from Dynamos, Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Phineas Bhamusi and Ishmael Wadi (both Caps United).

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi), Talbert Shumba (Triangle)

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Frank Makarati (Ngezi), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Liberty Chakoroma (Chicken Inn) Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Rapheal Muduviwa (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga (Ngezi), Moses Muchenje (Harare City), Devon Chafa (Ngezi), Trevor Mavhunga (Triangle), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (Caps), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Ishmael Wadi (Caps), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), William Manondo (Harare City), Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)