CHAN 2020: Guide to African Nations Championship

The draw has been made and the clock is ticking fast towards African Nations Champions (CHAN). A question everyone is asking right now is how the fixtures are and who will host the event. The 6th CHAN edition will be hosted by Cameroon. It should, however, be remembered that the last four football tournaments in the continent have seen countries lose their hosting rights due to lack of adequate sporting facilities. In 2018, Morocco replaced Kenya whose hosting rights were withdrawn. Two years earlier, Gabon stepped in to host the event after Libya lost its right to host. Libya had earlier lost its right to host the event in 2013, thereby paving way for South Africa. An avid punter who is getting ready for the event can take advantage of these CHAN sports betting odds before 4th April. Most importantly, keeping tabs on the upcoming tournament should help you make the right team picks.

Historical Winners and startling facts

The First edition of CHAN took place in 2009, and only 8 teams participated. The teams were Libya, Senegal, Zambia, DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. After defeating Ghana in the finals, DR Congo became the first country to win a tournament that would later be accepted by FIFA as an internationally recognized event. Like 2019 AFCON final that featured two teams that were drawn in the same group (Senegal and Algeria), 2009 hosted by Ivory Coast CHAN registered a similar occurrence. Ten years earlier, Ghana and DR Congo were in the same group, and the former won.

The second CHAN edition which took place in 2011 featured 16 teams and Sudan was the host. Tunisia lifted the trophy after defeating Angola three goals to nil in the finals. Like the first event, both the finalist were drawn in the same group The third CHAN edition was hosted by South Africa after Libya lost its hosting rights due to civil unrest. Despite the unrest back at home and a blow to their hosting rights, Libya still won 2014 CHAN, beating Ghana 3-1 in penalties. A startling CHAN fact is that for the third time running, finalists had earlier met in group stage matches.

The forth CHAN edition took place 2016, and DR Congo set a historical record by winning the tournament for the second time.

2020 Tournament Hosts and Fixtures

Cameroon will host 2020 CHAN tournament is drawn in group A alongside Mali, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso. Here is your guide to Zimbabwe’s CHAN squad. Cameroon has reached CHAN quarterfinals twice, a record they are looking to beat this year. While Burkina Faso has never gone past group stages, Cameroon still faces stiff competition in group A.

In group B, Libya which won CHAN in 2014 will battle it out against DR Congo, which a two-time winner, Niger and Congo. Going into the final weeks before kick-off on 4th April, group B is arguably the toughest, bringing together season CHAN participants and even winners. Group C has teams like Morocco, Uganda, Togo and Rwanda. In group D, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia and Guinea will battle it out for the top prize.