Centenary’s Varanda VaJehovha on new album

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

All-male acapella gospel group, Varanda VaJehovha, have bemoaned lack of exposure and resources for unheralded talent following the release of their debut five-track album, Pinda Muzambara, which was recorded at Rocklife Media in Chitungwiza.

The group leader, Bigboy Motsi, said they had to walk a bumpy road before they could finally release their album, which has two accompanying videos for the songs, Pinda Muzambara and Tarira Uone.

“We come from a remote area down here in Centenary, Muzarabani and it was difficult for us to record our music. The release of Pinda Muzambara was only made possible by the hand of God.

Imagine how hard it is to be forced to record a whole album in one day because we live far away from Harare,” he said, describing the release as a major breakthrough in their music career.

Motsi said although they had little resources, they were passionate about preaching the gospel through music.

“We have another complementary video that is being held by the studio awaiting payment while the other three tracks on our album are yet to have videos due to lack of funding,” he said.

Motsi expressed gratitude to Biggie Makanjera, popularly known in Centenary and surrounding areas as Madzibaba Jonah of Johanne Masowe YeChishanu, for helping to fund the production of Pinda Muzambara video.

“We are happy that our music on the album whose message centres on hope and emphasises that there is life in Jesus is being well received by people,” he said.

“This is a dream come true for us as Varanda VaJehovha to be able to release this album. With God’s grace we will be recording more songs because we want to continue with our preaching mission through music.”

Motsi said before assembling Varanda VaJehovha, he had formed Vabati VeHabakuki in 2010, but the group failed to survive, forcing him to regroup with other members in 2018 to form the current group.

“Varanda VaJehovha was formed in 2018 and is made up of five youngsters from different churches. As a group we got inspired by Samson Tavengwa, who is a former member of Vabati VaJehovah,” he said.

Songs on the album are Pinda Muzambara, Tarira Uone, Ndakatadza Baba, Johane 14 vs 1 and Minamato Inesimba.

The other group members are Blessmore Motsi, Simon Mashayamombe, Gilbert Mozorani and Livison Bwanyashuro.