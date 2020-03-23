Byo serial robbers sentences to 39 months

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

TWO Bulawayo serial robbers have been slapped with an effective 39 months in jail for robbing residents at knife-point and stealing valuables and cash amounting to R1 550 and US$24.

Nick Ngwenya (23) and Malcom Ngondo (18) pleaded guilty to robbery charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela last week.

They were convicted and sentenced to 48 months in jail.

Six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further three months were suspended on condition they restitute the complainants before April 24.

They will serve 39 months in prison.