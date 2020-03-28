Business unites to fight COVID-19

Zimbabwean businesses have come together to set up the Business Fighting COVID-19 Trust, a national corporate social responsibility initiative to help mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus.

By Staff Reporter

The trust, which is chaired by Precious Nyika, the Lafarge chief executive officer, was set up to rapidly deploy flexible resources to assist in the equipping and administration of existing medical facilities for the benefit of Zimbabweans.

The Business Fighting COVID-19 Trust seeks to raise funds for health care facilities that will be accessible to and for the benefit of all Zimbabweans affected by the coronavirus

The Finance and Economic Development ministry will support the trust’s management.

“The trust aims to complement the work of public health officials.

“The trust will work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to provide the necessary guidance on the areas of need and to identify facilities fit for use in line with their established protocols,” a statement read.

Other members of the trust are Busisa Moyo, the vice chairperson, Oswell Binha, who is responsible for policy and lobbying, Natalie Jabangwe, economic impact and Lance Mambondiani, finance and fundraising.

Alpha Media Holdings chief executive officer, Kenias Mafukidze is in charge of communication, while Lovemore Nyatsine will be responsible for transport and logistics.

The trust has set up bank accounts and EcoCash platforms to raise funds to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe

Swift Code: FMBZZWHX

Account Name: BUSINESS FIGHTING COVID 19 TRUST

ZWL Account Number: 110-50119215602018

USD Account Number: 110-50119216633028

Branch Code: 21-110

Branch: Belgravia

Business Fighting COVID 19 Trust EcoCash Biller Code 018476

African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe

Swift Code: FMBZZWHX

Account Name: BUSINESS FIGHTING COVID 19 TRUST

ZWL Account Number: 301-50119215602018

USD Account Number: 301-50119216633006

Branch Code: 21-301

Branch: Bulawayo

Business Fighting COVID 19 Trust EcoCash Biller Code 018477

So far Zimbabwe has confirmed five cases of the novel coronavirus and recorded one death.

The country is in short supply of ventilators and other key equipment that is needed to curb the spread of the disease, necessitating the need for business to come together.