Bulawayo Chiefs not taking chances

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WHILE other Premier League teams are continuing with training sessions behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bulawayo Chiefs have taken a two-week break.

Players have been given personal training programmes. The club is not taking chances as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc throughout the world.

Zimbabwe has so far confirmed two cases of people who have tested positive to the disease.

Following the pronouncement of the 60-day ban of crowds of more than 100 people and the subsequent postponement to the start of the Premier Soccer League, other clubs in the city, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City have resolved to continue with their 2020 pre-season sessions at their respective training grounds with only players, technical teams and medical teams in attendance.

Chiefs spokesperson Thulani Sibanda yesterday said they have since stopped mass training.

“We continue with our training, but differently as we have stopped mass training, but the players have been given personal schedules which we are hopeful they will follow to maintain their fitness. In the interim, the technical team will be doing house calls to check on the players. We have put our regular training programme on hold for two weeks. After those two weeks, we will meet and assess the situation and hopefully go on another break as we adhere to the 60-day ban,” Sibanda said.

“But the big emphasis is for the players to remain fit. You cannot be too certain about football players if they are not under your watch, but there is too much competition in our camp this year and if any player decides to do, otherwise it will be difficult for them to make it into the team.”

There is uncertainty over the start of the new season due to the coronavirus, which has left clubs stranded.

Highlanders continued with their training, saying the number of players was manageable and they would be picking up the players from home and taking them back, while Chicken Inn also said they had their own transport system to cater for the players, who will train behind closed doors.

Bulawayo City have also continued with their training regime.

City bounced back to the Premier Soccer League this year after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League last year.