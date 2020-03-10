Bogus Zacc commissioners on the prowl

BY MOSES MATENGA

BOGUS Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials are reportedly on the prowl, targeting government officials and company executives for extortion claiming to be investigating corruption cases, it has emerged.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said people should be on the lookout for those masquerading as Zacc officials and targeting company executives.

“We have received numerous reports of people masquerading as Zacc commissioners and threatening to arrest executives in the public and private sector for corrupt practices,” he said.

“Using mobile phone numbers that we suspect have been registered using details of deceased persons or lost identity documents, these bogus commissioners claim that files have been opened at Zacc and then demand bribes in order for the cases not to proceed.

“The Commission would like to dissociate itself from these acts of extortion and assure the public that this is not the way the anti-corruption agency operates.

“The Commission has clearly laid out procedures for investigating suspected cases of corruption. Commissioners at Zacc do not carry out any investigations. These are carried out by staff that works in the investigations department. The role of the commissioners is to provide policy direction only.”