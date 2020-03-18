Binga chief fined $600 for kidnapping, insulting subject

BINGA traditional leader, Chief Sikalenge, born Bayela Charles Tshuma (67) , has been fined $600 by a Hwange magistrate after he kidnapped and unlawfully detained a young man he accused of impregnating his daughter.

BY SILAS NKALA

Chief Sikalenge, who also criminally insulted the teenager’s father, pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Sheila Nazombe.

On Friday, the magistrate convicted and ordered the chief to pay $600 fine with an option of three months in jail if he failed to pay.

Prosecutor John Mutyakaviri told the court that Chief Sikalenge kidnapped or unlawfully detained his subject Mwembeni Munenge (19), accusing him of impregnating his daughter.

It was the State case that on February 25, 2018, Munenge appeared before the traditional court facing charges of impregnating the chief’s daughter.

Chief Sikalenge then ordered Munenge to pay two beasts and $500.

At the end of the court session, the chief ordered his guards to handcuff Munenge and tie him to a pole for two hours as additional punishment.

Munenge’s father David Siampani Munenge (46) asked the chief if it was lawful for him to preside over a matter in which he was an aggrieved party. In response, the chief insulted him using unprintable words.

The Munenges then reported the matter to the police, leading to the chief’s arrest.