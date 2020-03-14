Be innovative, enterprising, female students urged

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday urged female students from various tertiary institutions to be innovative and enterprising so that they can contribute to the development of the country.

She made the call during her interface with female students at the University of Zimbabwe.

“It is my utmost pleasure to be part of this inaugural symposium whose purpose is to foster interaction between businesspeople, students and myself as a way to encourage entrepreneurial innovation among our female students,” the First Lady said.

“The students will soon be graduating and getting into the world, time to empower the girl child is now and an empowered girl is an empowered citizen.”

She encouraged female students to become their own bosses and think beyond “blessers” for a good life.

“Why don’t you come and become your own boss? Let us cease asking what the economy can do for us, but let us ask ourselves what we can do to contribute to our economic growth.”

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira said government was implementing empowerment programmes that will create a conducive learning environment for students.