‘BCC not issuing vending licences’

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Vendors have revealed that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) stopped issuing out licences to informal traders some time ago, forcing them to operate illegally on the city’s streets.

Police on Wednesday netted over 300 illegal vendors, forex traders and fuel dealers in a blitz meant to restore sanity to the city’s central business district.

The illegal dealers were reportedly made to pay fines of up to $500.

Street Wise Informal Traders’ Association chairperson Edward Manning said vendors were left with no option, but to ply their trade illegally since council reneged on its obligation.

“Police were targeting unregistered vendors, who included airtime, cool drinks vendors and osiphatheleni. It’s not their fault, the problem is that BCC has stopped issuing out licences,” he said.

“On March 6, we wrote to the mayor seeking a meeting to discuss the issue together with the police, but he has not responded. We will make a follow-up again as we have a list of vendors who had applied for licences.”

He said they gave the list to the police who were following it up, adding that those who were not on the list would face problems with law enforcement agents.

Mayor Solomon Mguni said he held several meetings to discuss the matter and advised vendors to approach the relevant department that deals with their issues.

“I have held several meetings about the issue, they must make a follow-up with the relevant department, they must implement what was agreed on,’’ Mguni

said.