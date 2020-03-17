AMHVoices: Zim being run like a tuckshop

ON behalf of my fellow students, we want to let the leadership know that we are angry that the country is being run like a tuckshop and as college students we are having to suffer the effects of such malpractice.

Concerned

The government cannot keep on gambling with our lives like this. The number of students who are deferring their studies every semester is escalating and we demand an end to such malicious injustices. Education, after all, is a constitutional right.

The government should know its boundary and not shortchange the same people it is meant to serve.