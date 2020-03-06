AMHVoices: Stay-aways now a waste of precious time

I AM currently wondering about the personal benefit of staying away when one is self-employed like the majority of us.

By Fan Sambi, Our Reader

If I stay home no cash comes my way as is the case with proponents of such stay-aways that are full-time employees whose salaries are paid into their bank accounts at the end of the month. I also have a family to fend for like any other citizen.

So do I really match this requirement to be persuaded to stay at home when I watch my family’s fortunes going up in smoke? I do not know how to extricate myself out of this public folly making people go crazy over nothing.

I have, therefore, resolved to go about my usual routines to fend for my family. I do not side with those who do not have a plan for my family’s well-being.

I have six children who need to eat and go to school like everyone else of their age. I get an average of $50 to $150 on good days. If I abscond from my job for the next two days, I lose an average of $100 to $300 in family revenue. I have no means, whatsoever, that I can use to recover that money. Unless if someone is willing to toss cash at me in exchange for staying at home. If no one is willing to do that, then I have to work much harder for my cash.

I believe teamwork only works wonders if we operate at the same intellectual wavelength. Not all people are equal!

Therefore, if we are not equal we cannot work in an equal manner of subscribing to principles in which others have bigger interests than others.