AMHVoices: AU must now step in

OUR country is in the grip of numerous strands of crises, which we lay the blame on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

By Anna Tamirei, Our Reader

Unfolding events clearly show that we are in a serious crisis and that the Zanu PF-led government has failed dismally.

This is a serious indictment and the day-to-day challenges that the people are facing show that this country is in turmoil. We find that it is regrettable and unacceptable that by February last year, Ncube’s policies had shown signs that they would not succeed in any way given the way he has been managing the country’s fiscus.

We do not accept that the government has no money. We are dealing with a profligate, fraudulent and ill-disciplined government that does not believe in spending what it saves and eating what it kills. This government is a rogue regime that has spent millions of dollars on Mnangagwa’s travels on expensive hired jets.

We, therefore, call upon the Africa Union to take an active interest and urgently intervene in the Zimbabwean crisis.