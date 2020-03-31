AMH offers e-paper during lockdown

ZIMBABWE’s leading privately-owned independent media house, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), is deploying its growing digital platforms to provide cutting-edge content amplifying measures to fight the novel COVID-19, the company said yesterday.

BY STAFF REPORTER

AMH, the publishers of NewsDay, Southern Eye, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent as well as owners of Zimbabwe’s first teleradio, Heart & Soul, said readers and advertisers can now subscribe to an e-paper as the country begins a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“We are taking advantage of technology as a means of reaching out to people far and wide,” AMH group chief executive Kenias Mafukidze said in a statement.

Mafukidze said AMH was taking advantage of the country’s high literacy rate to distribute its content via an e-paper, online and other digital platforms where it already enjoys a significant presence.

“AMH targets to circulate its content to as many people who care to register. We will be distributing the paper to close to 100 000 readers daily and expect to build this up,” he said.

“What is interesting is that for our advertisers they will actually get more exposure than during normal times.”

The move is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 21-day national lockdown, which runs until April 19.

Mafukidze, however, assured subscribers that they would not be prejudiced by the move as their subscriptions period will be rolled over by 30 days.

This move will also ensure minimum movement and hence limit exposure to both our clients and staff.

Editor-in-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi pointed out that AMH already has over 1 000 000 eyeballs on its digital platforms, so increasing the options in this time was a logical and natural move in these times when there is a health threat to both “our staff and clients”.