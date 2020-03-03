AMH journalist scoops regional award

By Staff Reporter

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Moses Mugugunyeki has won the inaugural Merck More Than a Mother Media Recognition Awards for Southern Africa.

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Southern Eye. It also operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services.

The awards, organised by Merck Foundation, are meant to raise awareness on infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Africa.

Mugugunyeki, whose winning article was published in The Standard, jointly won the Southern Africa print media category with Jessie Ngoma-Simengwa from The Times of Zambia.

“We appreciate the valuable contribution of all award winners in sensitising the African communities about infertility stigma,” said.

Merck Foundation CEO and president of Merck More Than a Mother Rasha Kelej.

“We look forward to long-term contribution from each of you as Merck More Than a Mother advocate to break the stigma around infertility.”