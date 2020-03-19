32 undergo peace training

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is training 32 members of peace teams selected from four provinces on peace and reconciliation. The trainees will be involved in a programme to be undertaken in areas affected by violent political conflicts dating back to the 1980s.

NPRC chairperson Selo Nare told Southern Eye on the sidelines of the workshop that the trainees were from Bulawayo, Midlands, Matabeleland North and South and the Gukurahundi issue was one of the major subjects.

“One thing that we did was for the teams to choose members to deal exclusively with the Gukurahundi issues, because we know that the three provinces were greatly affected, hence each province will have a group of eight members making a total of 32,” Nare said.

Teams from Matabeleland North and South provinces were being trained yesterday.

Nare said the training should end next month in Midlands, with team members having acquired skills that enable them to interview victims.

“We will from time to time sharpen our skills inclusive of the commission and also sharpen the stakeholders’ skills in the areas where we are going to do the interviews, hence that is where our mammoth task is. We have to do that speedily in order to present to Parliament the facts on what we have collected from time to time,” Nare said.