Zim, India sign manpower development MoU

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Director of the Presidential Scholarship Programme, Christopher Mushohwe, said his department in conjunction with India under the auspices of Gujarat, had initiated training and manpower development programmes.

Speaking at the Study in Gujarat Roadshow held in Harare on Thursday, Mushohwe said the Presidential Scholarship Department had signed a partnership agreement with Gujarat University and some students had benefited from short courses in cyber-security and forensic science.

“The Presidential and National Scholarship Department in its quest for special training has already embarked on massive training, undergraduate and post-graduate professional upgrading and manpower development initiatives with our friend India under the auspices of Gujarat University,” he said.

“We have signed a partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat University of Forensic Science and already quite a number have benefited from short courses in cyber-security and forensic science,” he said.

He said a team would be travelling to India to finalise agreements on 2020/21 undergraduate and short courses calendar with Gujarat University to enhance manpower skills.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira said Zimbabwe and India signed several MoUs and government sent students to study in India under the Presidential Scholarship Programme.

“Various MoUs have been entered with institutions of repute in India, under the Presidential and National Scholarship Programme. Government has also sent students to study in India,” Murwira said.