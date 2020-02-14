WFP rebuts govt ‘lie’

SECRETARY for information, Ndavaningi Mangwana yesterday came under fire after he claimed that the picture of a haulage truck submerged in water which is doing rounds on social media platforms belonged to the World Food Programme (WFP).

By Staff Reporter

Mangwana posted on Twitter that the truck got stuck in a flowing Kawongo River at Gurawakanya in Gokwe North district while transporting relief food to Nembudziya.

The tweet did not only attract a rebuke from WFP, but a battering from the local MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, who accused the government of neglecting his own constituency.

“A haulage truck carrying World Food Programme drought relief food destined for Nembudziya, Gokwe has run into problems at Kawongo River,” Mangwana tweeted.

But the WFP could not take it and immediately responded that the truck was, in fact, not theirs, but contracted by the government for its own food relief mitigation programme.

“In fact, this is incorrect. This was not a WFP truck, but one contracted by the government of Zimbabwe for its own food deficit mitigation programme. WFP is on the ground ready to assist and to ensure necessary food aid reaches those in need,” WFP responded.

The UN organ added in another tweet: “This is not a WFP truck; we have confirmed with all our transporters and our partner on the ground. WFP adheres to strict safety principles and trainings.”

Wadyajena weighed in: “Cde Nick, let’s be honest, Gokwe North is being neglected. Old dispensation did zilch & still no infrastructure development there yet we see you post tarred roads to Chivi. Relay my message to your pals Hon @JbMatiza & @MthuliNcube. We’re now FED UP! I represent people not trees!”

Mangwana’s tweet attracted ridicule on social media, with Twitter users questioning how many things the country had been lied to by the top government official.

The attacks forced Mangwana to retreat: “Thank you for the correction. We appreciate your efforts to complement government’s programmes to feed the nation in the face of a drought-triggered food shortage.”