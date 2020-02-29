We possess glory

Devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

BORN again believers are called by God the Father meaning we are set apart and sanctified. This is the call on believers’ lives which we answered and by which our lives function.

We are set apart for a special assignment and mission. This means we count and matter and we’re valuable.

Believers are not aimlessly roaming the face of the earth and we’re not scavenging for survival.

The presentation or proclamation of the Gospel awakens us to the call of God upon our lives. As a follower of this column, you are aware that life begins with salvation whereas existence begins with natural birth.

Apostle Paul puts it succinctly in Ephesians 2:1, “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;” Quickened means made alive. Jesus told Nicodemus the essence of it in John 3:4-6, “[4] Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old?

“Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? [5] Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. [6]

“That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.”

Our human spirit has been regenerated by the Holy Spirit. This is how we entered the Kingdom of God.

Primarily we are called from darkness to light and death to life and ushered into our destinies and purposes in life.

The Bible says in Colossians 1:12-13, “[12] Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: [13] Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: “The Gospel of Christ which is the Grace of God is there to present this Good News or Glad Tidings of Jesus Christ. Our calling is to grace, for example unmerited, unearned and undeserved favour. We are called to lives in a world of endless possibilities beyond human grasp and natural comprehension. We’re supernatural beings and, therefore, we excel.

The Gospel of Christ is the power of God which has called us to glory. 2 Thessalonians 2:14, reads, “Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The calling put us into Christ. By this we have obtained/possessed His glory because we’re in Him and He in us. Here’s the mystery as put across by Jesus in John 14:20, “At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you.”

We are in glory or honour not dishonour. The Gospel of Christ has placed us in dignity and excellence. We are not in shame and disgrace.

Because of this Gospel, we don’t lead useless, worthless and helpless lives.

Please go ahead and pursue your dreams in splendour, honour, majesty, excellence and glory.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever.

Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI.