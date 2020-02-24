US billionaire plans hotel in Zimbabwe

BILLIONAIRE investor, Kenneth Bordewick has partnered Zimbabwe-born and Dubai-based businesswoman, Edith Chibhamu, to invest in an hotel in a deal worth US$50 million, NewsDay Business has learnt.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

Bordewick, who is based in the United States, made most of his wealth in fashion interior designing and has worked with heads of State, royal families, celebrities, financial magnets and titans of industry, among others.

“We are building a seven-star hotel in Zimbabwe in the middle of a game park,” Chibhamu told NewsDay Business via WhatsApp.

“The land is 1 000 hectares so in there we are going to put a game park. More like a garden of Eden.”

She said the proposed land was in Harare, along the Mutare highway, with the piece having already been purchased.

The partnership between Bordewick and Chibhamu will see the former inject 75% of the proposed investment capital while the latter comes in with 25%.

“In one year, it will be complete as we will be using modern technology for construction,” Chibhamu said.

The game park will act as the main attraction for the planned seven-star hotel with Chibhamu already in the process of applying for the necessary paperwork to start building the proposed establishment.

The construction as well as the running of the hotel and game park is set to employ many locals who live in the vicinity of the proposed hotel.

According to Bordewick’s company website, Beverly Hills Luxury Interiors, the investor’s interior designing portfolio includes palaces, mansions, five- and seven-star hotels, super yachts, Rolls Royce cars, and private jets.

Bordewick confirmed the investment in the hotel and game park as well as the partnership with Chibhamu.

He said the reason why he chose to invest in Zimbabwe was the potential the country had.

“I met Edith while I was in Dubai and we were discussing animal conservation and protecting the wildlife which is what led us into partnering to create a hotel in Zimbabwe. I feel Zimbabwe has a beautiful wildlife and intelligent people which is something we need to exploit,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe’s tourism could attract serious investment and dismissed reports of the country’s negative image.