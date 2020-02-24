UN to launch development action programme

THE United Nations will this week launch a decade of action for development, which will compel African governments to expedite implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By Andrew Kunambura in Victoria Falls

Addressing the Press ahead of the launch in Victoria Falls yesterday, UN Economic Commission for Africa executive secretary Vera Songwe said the programme was aimed at ensuring inclusive development for Africans

“The main reason why we are here is that we are supposed to launch what we are calling at the United Nations a decade of action from 2020 to 2030. We would like that no African is left behind as we try to develop so that there is prosperity for all,” she said.

“Prosperity means that we create jobs for both the youths and the women. To do better, we have to develop skills on the continent.”

Over 3 000 delegates are expected to be in the country for the week-long event.

Public Service minister Paul Mavima, whose ministry is charged with the responsibility of co-ordinating SDGs implementation in Zimbabwe, said the symposium — bringing together experts, government bureaucrats and activists from all over the continent — would also focus on areas where Africa is coming short.

“We are quite happy with what has been done so far in terms of preparations for the forum. This is an important event where we are going to talk about where Africa is as far as the implementation of the SDGs is concerned,” he said.

“In Africa, as in Zimbabwe, there are a number of issues that we should worry about so we need to make sure we look into these areas where we are coming short so that we pull up our socks to ensure that we meet the targets.”

UN deputy secretary Amina Mohamed will be at event, to be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa tomorrow.

The UN introduced SDGs in 2015 as the framework for global development action following the lapsing of Millennium Development Goals.

Now with five years gone, Africa has been accused of failing to fully commit to the action plans.