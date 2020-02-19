Tembalami eyes East Africa

GOSPEL musician Tembalami Tagwirei — popularly known as Tembalami — said he was working on a new album targeted at East African countries.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Dubbed The Tembalami Swahili Fight and with songs done in Swahili, the album will be released in May.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Tembalami said he was going to produce the album this year. He will also release another album for the Zimbabwean market.

“I am going to produce two albums this year because I realised that as I penetrate into the African market there are some countries which I can’t give English and Shona music, particularly Kenya and other eastern countries,” he said.

The musician, who recently won the Nairobi Gospel Award, said there was need to appreciate music in Swahili as it was a language widely used in Africa.

“I have realised that Swahili is probably one language that is also very common in Africa and people from Kenya, Uganda and other parts in the east cannot understand English and Shona, so my album will make it in their market as I will also do lots of collaborations with musicians from that side,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tomurumbidza hitmaker will be releasing a single and video, Ndiri, featuring gospel songstress Janet Manyowa next week.

Tembalami said he was thrilled to have collaborated with Manyowa.

“I am so excited about the work with Janet Manyowa. We have been wanting to do this collaboration for a while, but our schedules could not allow us. However, we have managed to do it this time and people really need to look forward to this song which we put our best effort in,” he said.

The video was directed by Eddy Ndlovu and Kmane, while the song was produced by Macdonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi’s Eternity Productions and Spirit Fingers.