Teachers’ union leader transferred, salary frozen

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

GOVERNMENT recently transferred Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) secretary-general Robson Chere from Goromonzi to Marondera East constituency, fined him $200 and froze his salary.

Chere, who was a science teacher at Acturus Secondary School, has been transferred to Dimbe Secondary School in rural Svosve area after his salary was suspended since February last year for alleged absenteeism from work.

According to government papers gleaned by NewsDay, Chere was being penalised for assaulting a person in Goromonzi during the January 14-16, 2019 protests against fuel price hikes.

He was eventually fined $100 by a Goromonzi magistrate after enduring days in cells before making an appeal at the High Court to overturn the ruling.

His transfer letter dated January 8, signed by acting provincial education director one F Mudita, read: “In terms of section 46(3)(a) and (b) of the same regulations as read with section 50(1), the disciplinary authority directs that you be fined an amount of $200 which should be deducted from your salary in two equal instalments. That you should be transferred from Acturus Secondary School to Dimbe Secondary School in Marondera district with effect from January 14, 2020.”

Through his lawyer Douglas Coltart, Chere is denying the allegations and has appealed against the disciplinary ruling.

According to his lawyer’s letter dated February and addressed to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, Chere demanded that his salary be reactivated.

“We write to you on behalf of our client, Robson Chere. We are advised that his salary has been suspended since February 2019 and he has not been paid his wages since that time. This was done without any disciplinary procedures being followed. We advise you that there is no basis in law for the withholding of his salary,” the letter read.

ARTUZ has been on the forefront demanding a salary increment for civil servants at the same time mobilising its members to stop reporting for duty.

