Soldier nabbed over US$20 000 robbery

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) based at 53 Infantry Battalion in Kwekwe has appeared in court over a robbery charge involving more than US$20 000.

Emmanuel Tafirenyika Kambanje (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Babra Mateko, who remanded him to today for bail application.

It is the State’s case that on Saturday, Kambanje and four accomplices, including Tatenda Nyakudyano, one Richard and Silas, who are still at large, approached the complainant, who was seated in his Toyota Allion vehicle and assaulted him, accusing him of illegally dealing in foreign currency.

It is alleged during the assault, the accused persons dragged the complainant out of his vehicle and searched it.

The State alleges the accused persons stole US$20 000 and $420. The accused persons then fled the scene after the complainant had fired one warning shot from his pistol.

It is alleged the complainant apprehended Kambanje with the help of the public and took him to Kuwadzana Police Station.

The US$20 000 was recovered.

In another case, a ZNA member who is based at Harare Base Workshops, Rwatirera Zunde (40), appeared in court facing robbery allegations.

Zunde’s bail ruling was postponed to today by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Zunde is facing three counts of armed robbery, defeating the course of justice and contravening sections of the Explosives Act.

Allegations are that on February 17, the complainant arrived home from work and left the gate and kitchen door unlocked.

It is alleged Zunde and his three accomplices then entered the house and manhandled the complainant demanding US$200 000 which they allege was in the house, but the complainant surrendered US$150 and $100 which was in the chest drawer.

The State alleges that the accused persons proceeded to the sitting room, where they threatened to rape the complainant if she refused to hand over US$200 000, but she surrendered $20 which was in her purse.

It is alleged the accused person then left one of the complainants in the sitting room, guarded by his accomplices, and force-marched another complainant to the other rooms.

The State alleges the accused persons took another US$150 cash and $120 and clothing items and electrical

gadgets.

It is alleged that the police received an anonymous call that a robbery was taking place and they proceeded to the scene and fired warning shots, resulting in the accused persons fleeing from the scene, leaving behind their getaway vehicle and mobile phone.

In an effort to cover up the robbery, Zunde allegedly went to Harare Central Police Station and reported that his vehicle had been stolen.

The police, however, linked him to the cellphone in the car and arrested him.

Searches were conducted at the accused person’s house and two explosives were discovered.

The accused person was then positively identified by the complainants.