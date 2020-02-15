Soldier nabbed for stealing 16kg Zesa cables

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A ZIMBABWE National Army officer has been arrested on charges of stealing three rolls of electricity overhead copper conductors weighing 16kg in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb.

Impi Svina (30) and his alleged accomplice, Bakhani Ndlovu (23) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mafios Moyo on Thursday.

They were remanded in custody to February 17.

Svina is based at 1 Para Inkomo Barracks in Harare.

The court was told that on November 14, 2019 at around midnight, Ndlovu and Svina tampered with electricity overhead copper conductors in New Luveve by cutting 450 metres off the line.

It is alleged that on the same day and time Binzi Tafirenyika (34), a police officer who resides in the area, was awakened by the sudden electricity power cut which produced an awkward sound.

Tafirenyika peeped through the window and discovered that the electricity pole near his place of residence had fallen down and that electricity overhead copper conductors were hanging on that pole.

He then went to investigate and observed three people pulling the electricity overhead copper conductors and making them into small rolls.

He arrested Svina, who was rolling the copper conductors while Ndlovu and another male person only known as Rasta, who is still at large, ran away. Ndlovu was chased down and apprehended.