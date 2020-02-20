Snapped Norton live Zesa cable goes unrepaired 3 days on

By Richard Muponde

RESIDENTS of Norton’s Knowe suburb are living in fear of being electrocuted after a Zesa cable from the main power line snapped on Monday, exposing them to live electricity.

The residents discovered the live power cable after it snapped from the main power lines and efforts to have the problem rectified have hit a brickwall, as officials from Zesa told them there was a shortage of manpower to deal with the issue.

On Tuesday, a similar situation occurred at Travel Plaza in Harare’s Avenues area, prompting businesspeople to summon the Harare Fire Brigade.

In an interview yesterday, a Knowe resident, Michael Munyaradzi, said: “We tried to phone them and they told us that they will come the following day. However, they didn’t come until today (yesterday) citing shortage of manpower. The live cable is still lying there and we fear children might touch or step on it and get electrocuted.”

He accused Zesa of negligence and putting the lives of residents at risk.

Contacted for comment, Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira promised to verify the issue.

“I need to verify and confirm what you are saying,” he said.

Last year, a Goromonzi man, Michael Zisengwe, approached the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company demanding $100 000 compensation after his 15-year-old son was electrocuted when he accidentally stepped on a live power cable in December 2018.