Selmor roped into Queens fest

AWARD-WINNING Afro-jazz musician and heiress to the Tuku Music throne, Selmor Mtukudzi, is set to headline the Queens Festival slated for March 20 in Zambia where she is expected to share the stage with some of Africa’s finest songbirds.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Selmor, who recently released her first album, Dehwe Renzou, a year after her father Oliver Mtukudzi’s death, is part of the line-up billed to perform at the festival alongside South Africa’s Sho Madjozi and Zambian songstress Mampi Mukape.

The Hangasa hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that she was excited at being granted the opportunity to perform at regional level, a huge endorsement for her career.

“I am excited at being given the opportunity to play at a real regional show which will be held in Lusaka, Zambia and this is a huge endorsement to me and the band. I am also glad to be sharing the stage with two of Southern Africa’s high-flying artistes Sho Madjozi and Mampi,” she said.

Selmor said she and her band were ready for the regional music fete where she said they would put up a scintillating show.

“I will be playing with a full nine-member band. We are all ready to roll and light up the streets of Zambia and we are promising nothing but the best performance ever,” she said.

The musician said they would use the platform to promote their latest offering in the Zambian market, adding that the album had been well received by her fans from across the world.

“It has surpassed many people’s expectations. Our main thrust now is to take the album to the international stage. This will see a lot of local, regional and international tours,” she said.

Mampi is one of Zambia’s top artistes with numerous hit singles and has performed in many countries around the world, while Sho Madjozi is a South African rapper who has won multiple awards, including the BET Award for Best New International Artiste.

At the South African Music Awards last year, she scooped the Female Artiste of the Year award following the release of her hit track, John Cena.