Robber nabbed after crushing into perimeter wall

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Police in Bulawayo have arrested one of the robbers who went on a rampage and stealing from residents using a stolen Honda Fit after he lost control of the getaway car and crashed into a security wall.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector, Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Nick Ngwenya (23) of Emakhandeni yesterday.

He said Ngwenya was arrested on Tuesday, but his co-accused were still at large.

“I can confirm that police on Tuesday arrested Ngwenya of Emakhandeni for a case of carjacking and two cases of robbery which occurred on February 18.

“On February 18, Ngwenya hired a taxi, Honda fit, Registration number ACL8063 from the city purporting to collect his generator at number 22 Norfolk Road, Hillside,” Ncube said.

“On arrived at the said address Ngwenya went away for a while and came back. He allegedly tripped the taxi driver before stabbing him once on the left palm with an unknown object and drove away with cash amounting to US$2 000 and $50.”

Ncube said on the same day Ngwenya and accomplices went to Parklands with the stolen vehicle where they stole a cellphone and US$400 and R500 from a female victim aged 21 at knife point.

Ncube said the gang went to Killarney where they robbed a woman aged 20 of a cellphone, R1 550, US$24 and $28 before stabbing her after she screamed and drew public attention.

The gang sped off with the public in hot pursuit before losing control of the car and ramming into a security wall. Ncube said the robbers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels, but members of the public caught Ngwenya.

He said police recovered a cellphone, medical scissors, kitchen knife, two small screw drivers and $6 from him.