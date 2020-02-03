Promising actress dies

The film industry was last week robbed of a promising actress, Samantha Kapora, who died following a short illness and was buried at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare on Saturday.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Kapora — who also worked for Zimbabwe Motor Distributors, Toyota and Mr Cruiser — succumbed to a stomach ailment last Thursday.

During her acting career, she featured in Telecel and Zimgold adverts as well as local movies, My First Boyfriend and Tsitsi.

Renowned filmmaker Shem Zemura described Kapora’s death as a loss to the film industry.

“She was a people’s person, full of fun and professional. The little time she dedicated to art, she gave her all, and is visible in productions she featured. She had a bright future in acting. The industry has suffered a great loss,” he said.

“I worked with her on my first project, Highscore, a music video I produced for hip hop artiste Bry360 in 2016.”

Producer of the film, Tsitsi, Billy Kabasa said: “The industry has lost an amazing talent that was destined to make Zimbabwe shine as the hub of African cinema. The future of the film industry has been robbed.

“On Women’s Day we were planning to premiere Tsitsi in which she played the role Aunty Sugar. We are going to edit the film that is going to the censorship board on Tuesday by adding credits in honour to her.”

Kapora’s friend Anesu Chipunza said: “She was a hard working woman who I worked with for five years. She could even hide her pain with a smile. Most of her time was spent selling cars, but she never left acting. When she got chance she utilised it.”

Another filmmaker, Mary Mphande, said she was saddened by Kapora’s death, “which was a great loss to the film industry”.