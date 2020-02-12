Poptain & crew redefine Ndipe Mic sessions

Zimbabwe’s most talented artist Poptain and his crew are hitting the streets hard with tracks like Pakurai and Duffle Bag topping the chats from their Yardboys Mixtape.
By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo
Poptain ft Annita Jackson , Mc Kampton , Prosper Fi Real & Kanter The Janter ‘s Duffle Bag Ndipe Mic Session is definitely something to watch and it’s definitely Zimbabwe’s Biggest Project at the moment.
Watch the video below:
Ndipe Mic Sessions is a collaboration between Zimcelebs Media Group and Big Bass Entertainment.
The episode was Shot at Big Bass Studion by Tsg Willis Msalad, Animation By Director Teekay with Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo & Lewis John being the Executive Producers.
