Police nab serial fraudster

BY STAFF REPORTER

POLICE yesterday said they had arrested a serial fraudster for swindling unsuspecting members of the public of over US$60 000 in Harare and Bulawayo. The suspect, Malvirn Mtanda (35) was found in possession of identity particulars of Gerald Magaya (36).

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first complainant was introduced to Mtanda and they engaged in an illegal foreign currency transaction.

On February 17, Mtanda approached the complainant and asked him to assist change a substantial amount of United States dollars into local currency. Mtanda was given $105 000. He told the complainant that he had US$4 000 which he wanted to convert through for EcoCash.

Mtanda allegedly gave the accused a mobile number into which $106 000 was transferred. The complainant was asked to drive to a Bulawayo hotel to collect the money where he was left in the car and Mtanda disappeared.

The accused also swindled a complainant in Harare of US$35 000.

“Members of the public are implored to engage in legal and clear financial transactions with banks and registered merchants,” Nyathi said.