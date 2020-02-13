PG implores magistrates not to give in to pressure

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi has implored the new magistrates who were sworn in yesterday not to give in to pressure from outside or within to preserve their integrity.

“Whatever you do today, you have been appointed and it is an onerous task before you. You may be young, but you must carry it with integrity and with a high level of professionalism.

That is a must. You must never compromise at all and at the end of the day, your integrity is what remains,” Hodzi said.

“There might be temptations, there might be pressures, but you must steadfastly refuse those. Never give in to those. Your chief magistrate and I and other members of the judicial service will be working hard to improve your working conditions.”

Hodzi’s impassioned appeal comes a day after he sensationally claimed that the Judiciary has been captured by cartels that are bleeding dry the country’s economy.

Acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who swore in the 16 new magistrates, urged them to be professional and have integrity.

He said the addition of magistrates would be a welcome relief to the staff complement.

“We urge you to be professional and to always uphold integrity that is required for a judicial officer. A judicial officer without integrity is not a judicial officer at all,” Mutevedzi said, adding that the new magistrates would be deployed outside Harare and would bring the number of magistrates countrywide to 235.