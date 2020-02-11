Pasuwa keeps Nyasa Bullets guessing

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa (pictured) is causing anxiety among the Nyasa Bullets ranks as he delays signing a new contract the Malawian club has tabled after the two parties agreed in principle.

According to Malawi newspaper, The Nation, while the Malawian football giants’ chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said the two parties had signed a new deal, Pasuwa’s representative in Malawi, Felix Ngamanya Sapao insisted the ex-Warriors gaffer was yet to append his signature as negotiations were still going on.

“We have finalised the deal and he (Pasuwa) has signed a two-year contract extension,” Chigoga was quoted as saying.

But Sapao said negotiations were still on-going and he was yet to sign the deal. He also disclosed that the Zimbabwean had since returned to his native home as he pondered his next step.

He said: “Pasuwa has not signed the contract yet. There are some issues that need to be sorted out first.”

The paper, which quoted an unnamed source, said Pasuwa returned to Harare on Saturday in frustration after failing to agree on some terms of the contract having spent more than a week in that country hoping to sign a new deal after which he would get down to business.

“Initially, Pasuwa committed to sign the contract, but changed his mind upon noticing that some terms had been changed.

“He was here for the past 10 days to conclude the deal and was supposed to get down to work on Tuesday (today) for pre-season training, but he has since returned to Zimbabwe,” the source said.

Pasuwa is also understood to be weighing his options with reports suggesting his success as coach has attracted the interest of a number of teams in the region including those in Tanzania.

His local representative, Gibson Mahachi could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The former Warriors coach won back-to-back TNM Super League titles with Big Bullets having also shepherded the Zimbabwe senior soccer team to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

He led Dynamos to four straight league titles between 2011 and 2014.