Pastor G celebrates 20-year musical journey

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

VETERAN gospel musician Stanley “Pastor G” Gwanzura will this year mark 20 years in music with the release of a 20th anniversary offering made up of a three CD box set and a book titled Power, Understanding and Applying Power for Success.

Pastor G told NewsDay Life & Style that as an icing on the cake, he was also set to host a worship conference during the course of the year.

“This year I will be releasing my 20th anniversary edition, a compilation of my music, a three CD box set titled Essential Pastor G. I am in the process of working on a book called Power, Understanding and Applying Power for Success,” he said.

“I will also be hosting a worship conference later on this year as well as recording a CD with my backing group called One Heart Worship.”

The “street preacher”, as he is sometimes called, recently released two tracks, Ishe Komborera and Mweya Mutsvene centred on the transformation of the nation.

“These two songs came out of a prophetic instruction from the Global Intercessors Network which I agreed to do with the help of Higher Life Foundation. They both talk about the Holy Spirit being the source of blessing, transformation of the nation and our own individual lives,” he said.

“Africa, especially Zimbabwe, is in desperate need of transformation as we are facing lots of problems be it diseases, hunger or economic instability. We really need revival on the African continent.”

He said Ishe Komborera was a twist to the old national anthem.

The Mabiribobi hitmaker, who is among the musicians who changed the face of local gospel music, said he was also working on a project called Church Without Wars.

“In this project we are taking the gospel to vulnerable communities through the preaching of the gospel. We do worship events called atmosphere shifts which are shifting from negativity to positivity, hopelessness to hope, failure to faith and crisis to Christ and trauma to triumph,” he said.

The musician has released 11 albums and has shared the stage with top international gospel acts including Kirk Franklin, Dietrick Haddon, Ron Kenoly, Israel Houghton and Andrea Crouch.