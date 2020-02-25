Parents storm Triangle school over satanism scare

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

BUSINESS came to a standstill at Kamba Primary School in Triangle yesterday when parents invaded the Tongaat Hullet-run institution, demanding the transfer of a teacher accused of practicing satanism.

The parents, who withdrew their children, stormed the school baying for the teacher’s blood. The school head, Simangaliso Hove, confirmed the incident, but referred all questions to the district schools inspector (DSI) Petronella Nyangwe.

Nyangwe confirmed the disturbances, but said investigations were underway and a detailed report would be availed soon through the provincial education director (PED).

“Yes, I have heard of the disturbance, but I cannot furnish you with details right now because investigations are still being carried out by our team. A detailed report will be presented to the PED in due course, so that he will be able to respond to your questions clearly,” Nyangwe said.

The disturbances came after a general hand at the school, who is also a guardian to three of the affected pupils, sought help at Triangle Police Station a week ago.

The general hand filed a report against the teacher after noticing weird behaviour by the pupils.

It is alleged that the victims would frequently fall into a trance for more than two hours during the day and at night, and would later confess that the teacher had initiated them into satanism.

A police memo seen by Southern Eye revealed that the pupils were no longer attending school. One of the pupils was recorded in a statement giving a harrowing account of how she and nine other pupils were initiated into satanism.

The police memo also disclosed that several pupils had stopped going to school for fear of being initiated into the underworld.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said she was currently in Harare and referred all the questions to Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.

Dhewa confirmed that the matter was reported at Triangle Police Station, but said he was yet to receive the report of the parents’ protest.