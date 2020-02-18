Online university seeks to create entrepreneurs in Zim

INTERNATIONAL online university, UNICAF has opened a chapter in Harare after receiving a provisional licence from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche).

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

UNICAF University Zimbabwe vice-chancellor Cuthbert Katsvanga told a Press conference in Harare that the institution would focus on entrepreneurship training.

“That degree should create someone who is preparing themselves for the future. We had to bring in UNICAF into Zimbabwe because of its uniqueness in terms of delivery. Online education is the in-thing and the future of education,” Kutsvanga said.

He said the Cyprus-based university offered programmes in computer sciences, health sciences management, social sciences and humanities, business studies as well as education.