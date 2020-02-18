Online university seeks to create entrepreneurs in Zim

By newsday
- February 19, 2020

INTERNATIONAL online university, UNICAF has opened a chapter in Harare after receiving a provisional licence from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche).

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

UNICAF University Zimbabwe vice-chancellor Cuthbert Katsvanga told a Press conference in Harare that the institution would focus on entrepreneurship training.

“That degree should create someone who is preparing themselves for the future. We had to bring in UNICAF into Zimbabwe because of its uniqueness in terms of delivery. Online education is the in-thing and the future of education,” Kutsvanga said.

He said the Cyprus-based university offered programmes in computer sciences, health sciences management, social sciences and humanities, business studies as well as education.

Related posts:

Soldiers, police killed no one: PG
Woman kills daughter over boyfriends
Law society challenges constitutional amendments
Gokwe town secretary appeared in court on corruption allegations
Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG
Zanu PF faces G40 headache

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *