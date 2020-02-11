Nyanga takes fashion collection to Germany

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

FASHION designer-cum-hip-hop artiste Tadiwanashe “Que” Nyanga has taken his third fashion collection for a two months exhibition and cultural exchange programme to Germany.

The designer, who is also a Jibilika dancer is also set to perform at the shows where he will be showcasing his designs.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style from Germany yesterday, Nyanga said the collection which he took to Botswana last year was meant to showcase their street culture and build a strong hip hop culture in Zimbabwe.

“Ngoma nehosho is the drum and the shakers which were and are still used in the village during their traditional ceremonies where they would show case their culture. The garments fashioned their lifestyle and it was the pulse of the village. So we want to showcase pulse of the city street culture and our life in the city,” he said.

“I intend to improve my craft and build a strong vibrant hip hop culture foundation in Zimbabwe that has our own identity, not imitating the Western culture or South Africa.”

Nyanga added that his project will be a fusion of both fashion and music which has seen him producing a track with the same theme.

“I have recorded Ngoma nehosho sound track featuring Ulenni Okandlovu which talks about our culture and defining the pulse of the city which is dropping soon. Ngoma nehosho is more than fashion. I am still going to collaborate with different creatives from Germany and we are going to record a track fusing different cultures and hosting fashion and dance workshops,” he said.

Nyanga said he will be pushing Ngoma nehosho for the whole of 2020 through shows in Zimbabwe and around southern Africa. The artiste, who started his own fashion label titled Que in 2018, created a label that tells the story of the modern “African” people.

He combines traditional and modern forms, which saw him go for multi-disciplinary fashion shows at the Denor Fashion Festival in Gaborone, Botswana last year.